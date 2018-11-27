Facebook VP to DCMS Committee: This Doesn’t Look Great

Former Lib Dem MP for Sheffield Hallam and serving Peer Richard Allan has said that Mark Zuckerberg not appearing before the DCMS Committee today is “not great.”

Despite serious questions beign raised over the ethical behaviour of how the Committee went about obtaining documents from a US software developer, the Committee has brought together legislators from nine countries to form what they modestly call the ‘International Grand Committee on Disinformation and Fake News.’

Never knowingly understated Committee Chairman Damian Collins must be loving this…