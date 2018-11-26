Onasanya Seeking Support Manager

Fiona Onasanya, who has for the last three weeks been on trial at the Old Bailey charged with perverting the course of justice is on the look out for a “Support Manager” in Westminster to “ensure a range of efficient secretarial and administrative support.” Onasanya admitted in the course of her trial to being overwhelmed by emails’, with about 5,000 unread messages in her parliamentary inbox.

After her old communications chief testified against her in court, Guido suspects that Onasanya will want to get along with her new assistant a little better than previous employees, however long they remain in the role. Applications close today, so be sure to send in your CV quickly!