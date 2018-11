Peterborough’s MP and Labour whip Fiona Onasanya has been facing trial for the past three weeks at the Old Bailey, accused of perverting the course of justice by lying about who was driving her car after it was caught speeding. The case is remarkably similar to that of Chris Huhne, who resigned as an MP as a result of his trial.

The jury has failed to reach a verdict and has been dismissed by the judge. Onasanya will have to face a retrial….