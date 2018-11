Following Guido’s petition, Margaret Thatcher has made the Bank of England‘s longlist to be the figure to feature on the new £50 note.

Other figures on the list include Alan Turing, Stephen Hawking, Alexander Graham Bell, and Alexander Fleming. In total the longlist includes over 600 men and almost 200 women. The decision will be considered by the Bank’s Banknote Character Advisory Committee in mid December. In the interests of gender equality, it’s got to be Maggie…