DEFRA Beefs Up Media Spin

Guido wishes popular Tory hunk Josh Grimstone a big congratulations on his promotion this morning to the role of Michael Gove’s media SpAd following the resignation of James Starkie last week. Starkie just could not stomach May’s EU Withdrawal Agreement and resigned on principle. No such problem for former Leave campaigner Josh’s washboard stomach.

Josh first joined DEFRA as a SpAd in July. Guido thinks the former CCHQ Head of Broadcast is a good fit, and sure to beef up Gove’s media presence. Josh is lucky to be promoted in DEFRA, after all his hot bod – as evidenced by his glamourous Instagram page – must be contributing quite a bit to global warming…

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

