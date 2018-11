There was a time when Jeremy Corbyn talked about spending our EU membership fee in the UK on our own priorities instead sending it off to Brussels. Now Starmer is calling the shots, he’s got a lot more Remainy…

Guido prefers the Corbyn of February this year, when he promised to “use the funds returned from Brussels after Breixt to invest in our public services and the jobs of the future“. Perhaps he should spend some more time with his brother…