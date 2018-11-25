Brokenshire: No Deal Preparations Continuing ‘At Pace’

Housing and Communities Secretary James Brokenshire tells @SophyRidgeSky that contingency plans for a 'no-deal' #Brexit scenario are continuing "firmly, and at pace" #Ridge
“The Chancellor announced an extra £500 million in the Budget a few weeks ago, which takes our total commitment to no deal preparations since 2016 up to £4 billion, 106 technical notices that have already been published, and therefore how we will continue in parallel to continue that no deal preparations are maintained.”