Brokenshire: No Deal Preparations Continuing ‘At Pace’

“The Chancellor announced an extra £500 million in the Budget a few weeks ago, which takes our total commitment to no deal preparations since 2016 up to £4 billion, 106 technical notices that have already been published, and therefore how we will continue in parallel to continue that no deal preparations are maintained.”

Tags:
People: /
November 25, 2018 at 9:53 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG