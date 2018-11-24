Saturday 7-Up

This week 241,549 visitors visited 823,284 times viewing 1,360,048 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Rees-Mogg Pulls Out Of Exclusive CCHQ Donor Dinner
- Nadine Dorries Blasts ‘Handful’ of ERGers in Mammoth WhatsApp Message
- Carole ‘Correction’ Cadwalladr
- Peter Lilley’s Scrap With BBC ‘Reality Check’
- Testy Exchange Between Marr and Shami
- Left Wing Students Demand More NUS Spending In Response To £5.4m Deficit
- Clive Lewis Mocks Suicide In The Chamber
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…