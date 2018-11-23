Tory Leader Ousted In Vote of No Confidence

The Conservatives have ousted their leader after a short time in office, where she presided over an unstable period, losing seats, and being accused of leading the executive in a direction her backbenchers were unhappy with… on Wokingham Council.

Council Leader Charlotte Haitham Taylor lost a confidence vote last week amongst Wokingham councillors. She had led the Conservatives on the council (which covers the Prime Minister’s constituency) since May last year. The swift coup occurred without a single secret letter being sent. Taking notes, Jacob? 

November 23, 2018 at 4:33 pm



Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

