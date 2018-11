Last night the Losers’ People’s Vote campaign attempted to hold a lavish “LGBT+ for a People’s Vote” event in a trendy bar in the heart of Soho.

Despite the central location and being decked out with banners and cheap drinks, Guido sources reveal that a paltry twelve people in total turned up to the much-hyped event, hosted in association with Gay Star News.

More money than sense…

UPDATE: They were even giving out free champagne…