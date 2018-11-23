Nigel Calls for UKIP Leader to Resign over Tommy Robinson Appointment

Nigel Farage has come out fighting against what he calls the UKIP leader’s “fixation” with Tommy Robinson, saying that the Gerard Batten is trying to turn UKIP into a street protest movement and “dragging us in a shameful direction.” Yesterday evening Batten appointed Tommy Robinson as his ‘Rape Gang Advisor’.

“I will be writing to the National Executive Committee of the party today and urging that we have a vote of no confidence in Gerard Batten as leader, that we get rid of him.”

Since September 2016, UKIP has had six different leaders, including eighteen day term of Diane James, and the 141 day term of Henry Bolton. From the moment Nigel stood down as leader UKIP has been in chaos. Most of the party still sees him as their ‘spiritual leader’ and he is their only household name. His move today will probably be enough to dislodge batty Batten, and move UKIP onto their seventh leader in two years…