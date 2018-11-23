Lib Dem ‘Delighted’ To Artificially Lose Election For Sake Of Diversity

The Liberal Democrats have been selecting their candidates for 2020’s London Assembly and Mayoral elections, and one candidate is delighted with the results announced this week.

Rob Blackie came second in the election, but because the Lib Dem’s have a complicated system of both second preference redistribution and diversity handicaps/quotas, white male Rob got bumped down from second place on the list to sixth – which he is apparently “delighted” with…

“I got the 2nd highest number of 1st preference votes for the London Assembly, but after transfers (ie people’s second preferences) and adjustments to make sure we have a list that reflects London’s diversity, I was placed sixth. I’ve campaigned for a more diverse political system for 20 years – so I’m delighted that these rules apply (even to me!)”

Can you get any more Lib Dem than this?