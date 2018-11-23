Toggle navigation
Caption Contest
1:40 pm
Rebirth of
The Telegraph
12:13 pm
Peoples’ Vote’s Soho LGBT ‘Party’ Flops
11:15 am
Voters Want MPs to Reject Withdrawal Agreement
10:00 am
View All
Rebirth of
The Telegraph
12:13 pm
Mr Blobby’s Verdict on Theresa May
Yesterday
Saturday 7-Up
Andrew Neil Burns Bercow
View All
Voters Want MPs to Reject Withdrawal Agreement
10:00 am
Boris: Backstop “Makes A Complete Nonsense of Brexit”
Yesterday
Raab Speaks Out Against May’s Deal
Yesterday
IDS Savages May’s Backstop Agreement
Yesterday
View All
Information Commissioner Crushes Carole’s Conspiracies
People’s Vote Under ICO Investigation
Axe the Reading Tax!
Nick Clegg’s New Job Lobbying the European Commission
View All
Boris: Backstop “Makes A Complete Nonsense of Brexit”
Yesterday
Raab Speaks Out Against May’s Deal
Yesterday
IDS Savages May’s Backstop Agreement
Yesterday
Bercow Bullies Leadsom Out Of The Chamber
Yesterday
View All
All The Times We Had Just Months To Save The Planet
Medical Marijuana Gets Green Light
Mogg: Green Belt is a Corset
Gove Banning Plastic Straws… Again
View All
Testy Exchange Between Marr and Shami
Raab: I Still Support the Prime Minister
Raab: May’s Deal is Fatally Flawed
Sturgeon: Extend Article 50
View All
Caption Contest
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Caption Contest
People:
Jean-Claude Juncker
November 23, 2018 at 1:40 pm
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
How the Church Lost Its Flock Over Brexit
|
UnHerd
Rees-Mogg Disinvited From Donor Event
|
The Times
Neither a “Backstop” Nor Temporary
|
BrexitCentral
May’s Deal: The Legal Verdict
| Martin Howe QC
BBC’s Dodgy Try at Discrediting Lilley
|
ConWoman
Why Bankers Won’t Bail Out May’s Brexit Deal
|
CapX
How the Alt-Right Got Stuck in the Matrix
|
UnHerd
Stop This ‘Brexit Cliff Edge’ Nonsense
| John Redwood
Parliament Must Throw Out This Atrocious Deal
| Ruth Lea
Brexit Can Only Be Delayed With May’s Consent
|
ConHome
Boris Would Make a Good Leader (And I Wouldn’t)
| Rees-Mogg
How To Renegotiate Brexit Deal
|
CapX
We Must be Willing to Walk Away With No Deal
| Dom Raab
Even Superforecasters Are In The Dark Over Brexit
|
UnHerd
Ask Agatha: A Study In Broon
|
Continental Telegraph
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
One Tory MP remarked yesterday…
“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Published by Global & General Nominees Limited
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2018.
Privacy Policy
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.