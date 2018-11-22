McDonnell: I Couldn’t Be Friends With a Tory

“Could you be friends with a Tory?” “No. I can’t forgive them for what they’ve done.”

John McDonnell has become the most senior figure to publicly subscribe to Laura Pidcock’s brand of Labour isolationism, admitting to Newsnight that he can’t be friends with someone if they vote Conservative. Good to see the People’s Chancellor would be there for all people, unless they hold the wrong views…

Last night lefty-liberal Brian Cox hit out at McDonnell’s ‘hubristic’ comments, accusing him of believing in a ‘one party state’…