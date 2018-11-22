McDonnell: I Couldn’t Be Friends With a Tory

“Could you be friends with a Tory?”

“No. I can’t forgive them for what they’ve done.”

John McDonnell has become the most senior figure to publicly subscribe to Laura Pidcock’s brand of Labour isolationism, admitting to Newsnight that he can’t be friends with someone if they vote Conservative. Good to see the People’s Chancellor would be there for all people, unless they hold the wrong views…

Last night lefty-liberal Brian Cox hit out at McDonnell’s ‘hubristic’ comments, accusing him of believing in a ‘one party state’

People:
November 22, 2018 at 8:41 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.