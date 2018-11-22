Heidi Allen Forgot She Was An MP

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen has been delighting #FBPE loons on Twitter by continually moaning that Brexit must be stopped – despite being elected on manifestos that first pledged to deliver a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU, and two years later to implement the results of that referendum.

When asked why she voted for a referendum in the first place she clapped back with an interesting response…

I wasn’t an MP then — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) November 15, 2018

Except Heidi Allen was an MP then. She was first elected in 2015, and voted for an EU referendum no less than three times in September and June of that year. Guido is worried for forgetful Heidi. Perhaps she should take some time off?