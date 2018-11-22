Hammond Slaps Down Rudd: “It Could Be No Deal”

Last night on his new show, ITV’s Robert Peston asked the Chancellor whether May’s deal being voted down by Parliament could lead to a ‘no deal’ scenario.

 “If Nicky [Morgan] and Amber Rudd are right and we’re not going to get no deal, you’re spending a colossal amount of money for something that’s not going to happen…”

Slapping down Amber Rudd’s assertion that Parliament would somehow “stop no deal,” Spreadsheet Phil told Peston that if the withdrawal agreement is voted down the UK would be in unknown territory, confirming that “it could be no deal.” Cabinet unity still going strong then…

November 22, 2018



