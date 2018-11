Fresh from not reading the Draft Withdrawal Agreement, Jeremy Corbyn has (presumably accidentally) linked to a foul mouthed parody account of the Prime Minister, which has twelve followers, and describes itself as a “well known spelling mistake.”

Don't be so fucking stupid. And for God's sake, spell my name right. https://t.co/tLlxBMMUHm — Theresa May MP, PM (@Theresay_May) April 18, 2018

Maybe those new glasses aren’t working out for him…