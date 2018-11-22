Clinton Calls on Europe to Curb Migration

Speaking to the Guardian, the former US Democratic Party Presidential Nominee revealed she thinks that Europe’s lax attitude to migration has “lit the flame” of populism across the continent.

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame.”

In remarks that are sure to cause some controversy on both sides of the Atlantic, Clinton called on continental leaders to “send a very clear message” that they “‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’” otherwise the body politic will continue to be riled up and populist movements will continue to grow.

Is she taking political tips from Trump?

People:
November 22, 2018 at 4:30 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.