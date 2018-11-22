Censoring Sadiq Strikes Again

Sadiq Khan, not content with banning ‘beach body ready’ adverts, is this evening set to announce a ban on “junk food” advertisements across London tubes, busses, and overground rail.

TfL is already crippled with a £1 billion debt mountain, and this ad ban would increase that by over 10%, due to £125 million in lost revenue. Added to this, there isn’t even any proof that this censorious vanity policy works. Amsterdam introduced a similar ban a year ago but there has been no evidence of this leading to a decline in childhood obesity. Expensive, ineffective, and virtue signalling – this move will only please the crackpot lobby groups intent on making the world a less tasty, fun, or free.