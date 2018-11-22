Boris: Backstop “Makes A Complete Nonsense of Brexit”

Brexit big beats are hitting out against the Northern Irish backstop. Boris’ intervention comes as the number of Tory MPs committed to voting against the withdrawal agreement reaches 88. That’s more than half of backbench Tory MPs…

People:
November 22, 2018 at 3:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.