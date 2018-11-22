Boris: Backstop “Makes A Complete Nonsense of Brexit”

Brexit big beats are hitting out against the Northern Irish backstop. Boris’ intervention comes as the number of Tory MPs committed to voting against the withdrawal agreement reaches 88. That’s more than half of backbench Tory MPs…
One Tory MP remarked yesterday…
“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”