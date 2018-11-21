Women Swing To Conservatives, Save May

An interesting development has been revealed beneath the headline numbers in the Times’ YouGov poll this morning, showing that despite small falls in support for both main parties (-2 and -1), female voters have significantly swung behind the Conservatives.

Two weeks ago Labour had a 6 point lead over the Conservatives amongst women. Today, this has flipped by 180 degrees, giving the Conservatives with a 5 point lead over Labour among women. Among men both parties are almost level pegging 36-35%.

In terms of who would make the best Prime Minister, twice as many women pick Theresa May than pick Jeremy Corbyn (36-18), whereas amongst men Theresa May only leads by 34-27. Labour are going to need a bigger pink bus…