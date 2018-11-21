PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

  1. Andrew Rosindell (Romford)
  2. Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale)
  3. Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion)
  4. Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton)
  5. Alan Mak (Havant)
  6. Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East)
  7. Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)
  8. Robert Halfon (Harlow)
  9. Mr Gavin Shuker (Luton South)
  10. Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst)
  11. Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East)
  12. Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw)
  13. Angela Smith (Penistone and Stocksbridge)
  14. James Cartlidge (South Suffolk)
November 21, 2018 at 11:45 am



Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

