Penny Mordaunt’s Jab at The Times

Penny Mordaunt took a gentle jab at The Times in her speech to Bright Blue’s ‘Women in Work’ conference this morning, after they said that issues like the ‘gender pay gap’ and corporate glass ceiling were to be “downgraded”..

“And let me just briefly add some reassurance to the Times newspaper or anyone else who sees the fact that we want to support women who are cleaning offices, as well as the occupants of those offices, and see that as some sort of ‘downgrading’ of ‘middle class’ issues: don’t panic, women’s ministers can multitask.”

Good banter…