Michael Gove’s Game of Thrones Moment

Today Environment Secretary Michael Gove has reaffirmed his admiration for and empathy with Tyrion Lannister, in a perhaps accidental tweet…

It’s worth reminding ourselves what Gove said of Lannister in October 2014…

“My favourite character in Game of Thrones is undoubtedly Tyrion Lannister, and the moment I love most was when he leads what is apparently a hopeless charge of his troops in defence of King’s Landing, against the forces of Stannis Baratheon, and you see there that that this misshapen dwarf, reviled throughout his life, thought in the eyes of some to be a toxic figure, can at last rally a small band of loyal followers…”

Nothing if not consistent…