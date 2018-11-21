Esther McVey Asks If We Will Leave The EU on 29th March

Theresa May went some way to undermine her “my deal or no Brexit” strategy by confirming to Esther McVey that we will leave the EU on 29th March 2019. Come what may…

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

