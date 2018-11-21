Cummings Was Right

Around the time of the referendum Guido recalls that Dominic Cummings feared that if the old school Eurosceptics got control of the Leave campaign it would end up being about “some global Britain bollocks”.

He subsequently wrote in a blog post following the referendum that a subset of the ERG “were an asset to Remain in the referendum and they’ve helped sink a viable policy since. A party that treats this faction (or Dominic Grieve) as a serious authority on the law deserves everything it gets.”

This picture kind of illustrates his point, the optics are terrible. Successful campaigns have to be seen to own the future.