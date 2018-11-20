Why Did Corbyn Miss A Vote Last Night?

Jeremy Corbyn missed a vote last night on an amendment placed in his own name to the Finance Bill. This was an amendment which potentially could have defeated the Government as eight DUP MPs voted with Labour, the SNP, Lib Dems, and Plaid Cymru. Senior Labour MPs are furious that party lost the vote when a tighter whipping operation could have defeated the Government.

Labour reportedly claim that he missed the vote because he was paired with a Tory MP, although the Tories insist he was not. So what’s the truth?

UPDATE: Labour have now clarified that Corbyn wasn’t paired after all, but he was given permission not to be there, because of “meetings”. Curious…