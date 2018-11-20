Peter Lilley’s Scrap With BBC ‘Reality Check’

Peter Lilley appeared on the Today Programme to promote the ERG’s new report ‘Fact – NOT Friction: Exploding the myths of leaving the Customs Union’ to be launched at 10am today. Safe to say it didn’t all go to plan as he ended up in in a scrap with the BBC’s ‘reality check correspondent.’

“I think it’s wonderful how you’ve cross checked me in this way, I would love to see the same degree of rigour applied to those putting forward arguments for the Remain side…”

It’s worth listening to the testy exchange in full…

November 20, 2018 at 8:52 am



One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

