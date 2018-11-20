Peter Lilley’s Scrap With BBC ‘Reality Check’

Peter Lilley appeared on the Today Programme to promote the ERG’s new report ‘Fact – NOT Friction: Exploding the myths of leaving the Customs Union’ to be launched at 10am today. Safe to say it didn’t all go to plan as he ended up in in a scrap with the BBC’s ‘reality check correspondent.’

“I think it’s wonderful how you’ve cross checked me in this way, I would love to see the same degree of rigour applied to those putting forward arguments for the Remain side…”

It’s worth listening to the testy exchange in full…