Meet Steve Hedley – Tipped To Be Next RMT Leader

Meet the potential new leader of the RMT union – Steve Hedley. He is currently the Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT and is tipped to be their new leader, according to Guido’s sources.

Hedley is very active on Facebook, where he has a penchant for ranting about Israel… a lot…

He also sympathises with Assad and Russia, even claiming McDonnell was speaking “liberal nonsense” for advising Labour colleagues to not appear on Russia Today in wake of the Skirpal incident. Steve must be the only man in Britain to the left of John McDonnell…

Here he is, literally to the left of McDonnell.

On a more sombre note, back in 2013 Hedley’s partner wrote a blog post on how he mentally and physically abused her. According to the Telegraph he was under police investigation regarding the allegations. Guido rang the RMT offices to understand the current state of affairs, but the press office had apparently never heard of the allegations… Which is weird seeing as they are printed in national newspapers here and here. Oh, and the RMT investigated the allegations themselves…

Who wouldn’t want to hang round with this band of merry pinkos…