Meet Steve Hedley – Tipped To Be Next RMT Leader

Meet the potential new leader of the RMT union – Steve Hedley. He is currently the Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT and is tipped to be their new leader, according to Guido’s sources.

Hedley is very active on Facebook, where he has a penchant for ranting about Israel… a lot…

He also sympathises with Assad and Russia, even claiming McDonnell was speaking “liberal nonsense” for advising Labour colleagues to not appear on Russia Today in wake of the Skirpal incident. Steve must be the only man in Britain to the left of John McDonnell…

Here he is, literally to the left of McDonnell.

Who wouldn’t want to hang round with this band of merry pinkos…