Meet Steve Hedley – Tipped To Be Next RMT Leader

Meet the potential new leader of the RMT union – Steve Hedley. He is currently the Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT and is tipped to be their new leader, according to Guido’s sources.

Hedley is very active on Facebook, where he has a penchant for ranting about Israel… a lot…

He also sympathises with Assad and Russia, even claiming McDonnell was speaking “liberal nonsense” for advising Labour colleagues to not appear on Russia Today in wake of the Skirpal incident. Steve must be the only man in Britain to the left of John McDonnell…

Here he is, literally to the left of McDonnell.

Who wouldn’t want to hang round with this band of merry pinkos…

 

Tags: ,
People:
November 20, 2018 at 12:45 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.