Brexit Britain’s £1bn Investment Bonanza

China’s sovereign wealth fund and HSBC are in talks to launch a fund of up to one billion pounds to invest in British companies. It will be formally announced next year, coinciding with Britain leaving the EU.

HSBC said in a statement that China’s fund, the ‘China Investment Corporation‘ is exclusively working with them and a British private equity firm “to create a fund to invest in high-quality and growing UK companies with development opportunities in China.” This comes as figures reveal Britain has the second highest FDI in the world, well ahead of any other EU country. All despite Brexit…