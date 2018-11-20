Brexit Britain’s £1bn Investment Bonanza

China’s sovereign wealth fund and HSBC are in talks to launch a fund of up to one billion pounds to invest in British companies. It will be formally announced next year, coinciding with Britain leaving the EU.

HSBC said in a statement that China’s fund, the ‘China Investment Corporation‘ is exclusively working with them and a British private equity firm “to create a fund to invest in high-quality and growing UK companies with development opportunities in China.” This comes as figures reveal Britain has the second highest FDI in the world, well ahead of any other EU country. All despite Brexit…

Tags:
November 20, 2018 at 11:11 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.