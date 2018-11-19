The Many Bad Calls of the CBI

The CBI has endorsed Theresa May’s draft withdrawal agreement, Guido thought it would be a good time to remind younger readers of its long and distinguished history of making bad political calls:

  • In the 1930s it supported appeasement.
  • In the 1940s it supported nationalisation.
  • In the 1950s it supported state planning.
  • In the 1960s it supported tripartite industrial relations.
  • In the 1970s it supported price controls.
  • In the 1980s it opposed getting tough with the USSR.
  • In the 1990s it supported the ERM.
  • In the 2000s it supported joining the Euro.
  • In the 2010s it supported Remain…
  • … and now it has declared its support for May’s draft withdrawal agreement.

Not exactly a laudable record…

Tags:
November 19, 2018 at 3:03 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.