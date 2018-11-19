Labour MP On Trial Says She Was ‘Overwhelmed By Emails’

Labour MP Fiona Onasanya, who is facing trial for perverting the course of justice has today told the Old Bailey that she was overwhelmed by thousands of emails when she became an MP in June last year.

The qualified solicitor told the court that becoming an MP was “a bit like a freshers’ fair” and that she had about 5,000 unanswered emails in her inbox.

“It was a little bit like being asked if you can swim and you say ‘Yes, I can get by, I can swim’, and then you get thrown in the ocean, it’s not comparable.”

Of the 94 new MPs elected in 2017 Onasanya is the only one on trial charged with perverting the course of justice.

People:
November 19, 2018 at 3:49 pm


Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.