The former EU Council President (of damp rag fame) has told the Today Programme that because the deal has been approved by the British Government it is now for the EU council to decide. He further said that “on the main parameters [of the deal] I think there will be no room for manoeuvre.”

He cited the fact that the UK agreed to the deal as evidence for the EU having acted fairly. “If they had the impression there had been blackmail or something like that, they hadn’t to agree.” Convincing…