Group Launched by Davis, Fox, and Raab Calls for May to Go

Conservative Voice, the grassroots Conservative group originally launched by David Davis, Liam Fox, and Dominic Raab has written to its members encouraging them to contact their MPs, telling them to “stand up for Brexit” and “change course urgently.”

“It will be painful to hold a leadership contest now, at this moment of crisis in the UK’s affairs. Yet we can see no alternative. With the clock ticking on Brexit, all our options are bad, but a leadership contest is the least bad.”

Read the full explosive letter here:

Guido would expect Liam Fox to disown the call, not sure about the others…

Tags:
People: / /
November 19, 2018 at 1:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.