Group Launched by Davis, Fox, and Raab Calls for May to Go

Conservative Voice, the grassroots Conservative group originally launched by David Davis, Liam Fox, and Dominic Raab has written to its members encouraging them to contact their MPs, telling them to “stand up for Brexit” and “change course urgently.”

“It will be painful to hold a leadership contest now, at this moment of crisis in the UK’s affairs. Yet we can see no alternative. With the clock ticking on Brexit, all our options are bad, but a leadership contest is the least bad.”

Read the full explosive letter here:

Guido would expect Liam Fox to disown the call, not sure about the others…