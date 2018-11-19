Cameron Claps Back at Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has launched a fresh attack on Britain’s political elite in an interview in this week’s Big Issue, aiming his sights again at David Cameron, saying “f*ck you, you posh twat.”

Guido hears that when David Cameron was asked at a party about Danny Dyer’s initial viral rant, the former PM revealed he hadn’t heard of Dyer before the clip, but upon finding Dyer’s Brexit voting credentials, he remarked “well I gave him the opportunity to vote!”

Guido wonders what Cameron’s response to Dyer’s new comments would be…

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

