Cameron Claps Back at Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has launched a fresh attack on Britain’s political elite in an interview in this week’s Big Issue, aiming his sights again at David Cameron, saying “f*ck you, you posh twat.”

Guido hears that when David Cameron was asked at a party about Danny Dyer’s initial viral rant, the former PM revealed he hadn’t heard of Dyer before the clip, but upon finding Dyer’s Brexit voting credentials, he remarked “well I gave him the opportunity to vote!”

Guido wonders what Cameron’s response to Dyer’s new comments would be…