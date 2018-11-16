Stephen Barclay New DExEU Secretary

The new Brexit Secretary is leave voting Health Minister and former whip Stephen Barclay. The diminished role of DExEU Secretary has been acknowledged by Number 10, with the role now not having scope over negotiations, just the domestic preparations for leaving the EU.

A former Barclays bank director, Barclay has mentioned Brexit just ten times in Parliament, seven of those being in the same debate. In 2015, he was named by ConservativeHome as one of the most loyal Conservative backbench MPs, not to have voted against the government in any significant rebellions.

Both Michael Gove and Geoffrey Cox were offered the job but neither wanted it. Guido suspects that’s because the Brexit Secretary has no control over Brexit…

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

