Steve Baker: 48 Letters Reached

Top tactician Steve Baker has told the ERG whatsapp chat that they have the numbers to force a vote of no confidence. It’s on…
UPDATE: “My count will be be inaccurate. It is a grave matter but I think we’re close.”
Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…
“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”