Momentum Anti-Deal Site Registered Before Deal Revealed

Momentum have launched a new website called votedownthedeal.co.uk, encouraging MPs to vote May’s draft withdrawal agreement down. The website says the deal “will put our jobs, rights and living standards at risk.” It also confidently asserts that “this deal will leave us with the worst of all worlds, both crashing our economy and leaving us with no real say.”

But the URL was registered on 8th November, a week before anyone saw the text of the draft deal. Could it be that Momentum was planning to encourage MPs to vote the deal down, whatever was in it?

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

