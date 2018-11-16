Chief Whip Cancels MP Deal Briefings

This afternoon the Chief Whip has cancelled the briefings offered to members of all parties explaining May’s draft withdrawal agreement. The briefings had been scheduled to run from 2-6pm. Everything going well then…
Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…
“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”