Amber Rudd New DWP Secretary

After the resignations of Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, Theresa May is looking to shore up her top team. Amber Rudd is back in the Cabinet as Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions after 201 days on the backbenches. Brexiteer out, Remainer in…

There have now been 14 work and pensions secretaries since the department was created in 2001, and a whopping six since March 2016.

In September Rudd came out to say a second referendum is preferable to a no deal Brexit. Cabinet could get choppy.

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

