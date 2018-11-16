Adonis Voted To Overturn Lord Lester Suspension

Lord Adonis is one of a number of peers who have been scolded by the Labour Women’s Network for voting to overturn the record breaking suspension recommended for Lib Dem Lord Lester over sexual harassment. The Sub-Committee on Lords’ Conduct initially recommended that Lord Lester be expelled altogether from the Lords, but this was then watered down by the Committee For Privileges And Conduct.

Their comprehensive report recommended that Lord Lester be suspended for three and a half years for sexual harassment and “corrupt inducement” to sexual relations. In the final vote he got off scot free. Each step of the way the establishment go on protecting their own..

