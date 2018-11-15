“Where’s Gove?” Update

In answer to “Where’s Gove?” Guido understands he was supposed to be in West Yorkshire this afternoon and subsequently Teesside. He cancelled both events, giving a family reason, presumably heading back to London if he ever left. Meanwhile he has been offered the Brexit Secretary job. Such is his Machiavellian reputation that his absence from the action in SW1 is fueling rumours…

UPDATE: Michael Gove has reportedly told Theresa May that he will only agree to become Brexit Secretary if he can renegotiate her deal. If not, he is considering quitting Cabinet himself. Bold move…