“Where’s Gove?” Update

In answer to “Where’s Gove?” Guido understands he was supposed to be in West Yorkshire this afternoon and subsequently Teeside. He cancelled both events, giving a family reason, presumably heading back to London if he ever left. Meanwhile he has been offered the Brexit Secretary job. Such is his Machiavellian reputation that his absence from the action in SW1 is fueling rumours…

UPDATE: Michael Gove has reportedly told Theresa May that he will only agree to become Brexit Secretary if he can renegotiate her deal. If not, he is considering quitting Cabinet himself. Bold move…

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

