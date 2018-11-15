Suella Braverman Resigns

DExEU minister Suella Braverman becomes today’s fourth resignation. Developing…
Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…
“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”