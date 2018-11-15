Rees-Mogg: This Is Not A Coup

Speaking outside Parliament following the ERG meeting where it was decided that letters should be sent in, Rees-Mogg clarified:

“A coup is when you use illegitimate procedures to try to overturn someone in office. This is working through the procedures of the Conservative Party.”

Speaking to a huge media scrum, Mogg said that there are “many many people” who could replace Theresa May. “You’ve got Boris Johnson and David Davis, you’ve got Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, you have Penny Mordaunt, you have streams of talent within the Conservative Party who would be very capable of leading a proper Brexit”

People:
November 15, 2018 at 1:44 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.