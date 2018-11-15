Rees-Mogg: This Is Not A Coup

Speaking outside Parliament following the ERG meeting where it was decided that letters should be sent in, Rees-Mogg clarified:

“A coup is when you use illegitimate procedures to try to overturn someone in office. This is working through the procedures of the Conservative Party.”

Speaking to a huge media scrum, Mogg said that there are “many many people” who could replace Theresa May. “You’ve got Boris Johnson and David Davis, you’ve got Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, you have Penny Mordaunt, you have streams of talent within the Conservative Party who would be very capable of leading a proper Brexit”