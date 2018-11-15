Mogg Asks May If He Should Write A Letter

“As what my right honourable friend says and what my right honourable friend does no longer match, should I not write to my Right Honourable friend the Member for Altrincham and Sale West?”

The Telegraph is reporting he will hand in a letter.

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

